A Welsh MP is "absolutely delighted" to be the first person to use the word 'cwtch' in the House of Commons.

Fay Jones, Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, was asking the Prime Minister a question about Covid restrictions on January 5, when she used the popular Welsh term.

She said: "On Friday, I will be holding my team meeting in the local pub because under Welsh Government rules we are not allowed to go to our socially distanced office.

"We cannot do parkrun and we cannot watch outdoor sport on the touchline—but we can cwtch up together in the clubhouse to watch it."

Today (January 11), Ms Jones MP said she had been told that she was the first person to use the word in Parliament, which appears to be the case according to Hansard, the official report of all Parliamentary debates.

She said: "Absolutely delighted to learn this morning that my use of the word 'cwtch' in the Commons last week was the first time that word has ever been used in Parliament."

The only other mention of the word recorded in Hansard can be found in the title of a debate back in 1887, which is 'Coal Mines - Explosion At Cwtch Rhondda, South Wales' - although this is a different use.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a cwtch is a "loving cuddle, especially one that makes someone feel very happy and safe".