ITV Cymru Wales’ network programmes team have succeeded in reducing the environmental impact of all its productions as it works towards full Albert accreditation certification in 2022.

Founded in 2011, BAFTA’s sustainability initiative recognises programmes that demonstrate how they are reducing the carbon footprint of a programme.

ITV’s environmental ambition is to create the biggest shows with the smallest footprint and it is part of ITV’s undertaking to ensure that all programmes are Albert certified by the end of 2022. Productions such as Rookie Cops for BBC Cymru Wales, Ruck Stars for BBC 3 and Cold Case Forensics for the ITV Network are all working towards final Albert certification.

Head of News and Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales Phil Henfrey said: “This is another important milestone in understanding and managing our environmental impacts and the result of a great deal of hard work by the team.

"We are committed to managing the environmental footprint of our offices, studios and productions and, just as importantly, working with the independent sector to do the same.”

Albert’s aim is to achieve environmental sustainability, which requires making responsible decisions that will manage any negative impact on the environment.

ITV has committed to becoming a Net Zero business by 2030, and has set ambitious environmental targets for the areas most material to the business - carbon emissions, waste, sourcing and sustainable culture.

Other targets outlined in our Social Purpose Strategy include: zero single-use plastics used in operations, productions and the supply chain; supporting SME suppliers to improve their environmental impact and ensuring all staff and freelancers are provided with environmental awareness training.