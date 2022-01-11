A nurse from Bridgend who has suffered with Long Covid for 14 months and had to change her role because she could no longer see patients said she feels "absolutely angry and exhausted" after allegations of another drinks party at Downing Street.On Monday January 10 reports that the Prime Minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 Downing Street employees to "bring your own booze" for an evening gathering in spring 2020, despite outdoor group gatherings being banned, came to light.

Invitees were asked, according to an ITV report, to "bring your own booze" for the alleged event on May 20 2020, which came five days after another event where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with Downing Street officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

The prime minister has been accused of lying about the lockdown party after a leaked email proves one was held.

The prime minister has received criticism from 'incensed' shielders and a laughing Boris Johnson portrait was even created by an artist in Wales - after an email was leaked proving a Downing Street party was held in May 2020.

Bridgend nurse Leanne Lewis worked on the frontline for the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board at the time of the alleged party on May 20 - splitting her week between looking after Covid patients and vulnerable elderly people. She remembers May 2020 vividly as a 'nightmare' time.

Leanne Lewis said: "We were at absolute breaking point. We were coming home from acute Covid wards in tears, stressed and frightened.

"The virus was totally new to us at the time. I was petrified. I wouldn’t even sit and have food with my family because I was so scared I was carrying the virus. My son even asked whether I still loved him anymore."To think at that time that Downing Street was hosting drinks is a huge slap in the face. It isn’t the first scandal."

Leanne contracted the virus in November 2020 and has been suffering with long Covid ever since.

After another day seeing more and more people dying in May 2020, Leanne decided to take a picture of herself sitting on her sofa in tears to raise awareness of the pressures on the health service at the time and the people behind the heroic effort, which she posted on social media.

"Awful," she said. "It wasn’t unusual - we were hearing it more and more. I had friends whose parents had also died with the virus. These were not elderly or ill people. It was absolutely terrifying - and we were people who were sticking to the rules."I’m in disbelief that this [Downing Street party] was happening at that time. Words fail me. I can’t explain how angry it makes me feel."At the time my role was split working in acute hospitals which was manic with very very sick people, and community hospitals and care for the elderly, where we had patients who were extremely vulnerable. Many had dementia and didn’t understand why they couldn’t see their families."Families were worried sick because they couldn’t see their loved ones. We had patients who were absolutely petrified. We just had to be there for these people, hold their hands and tell them it would be okay."

Leanne says she misses being a nurse.

Leanne contracted Covid in November 2020 and has not returned to her job since. Due to how vulnerable the virus has left her she is now not able to work face to face with patients and is still suffering from the effects of long Covid.She continued: "I’m not the only one, many of us obviously carried on and caught Covid. I’ve been back for four weeks now in a new role that isn’t with patients. I do feel like I’m mourning my old life. I was super fit, I walked miles with my family, and now I have a shielding letter and can’t do my old job."It’s been horrible. I do feel like I've been through a grieving process. I was very fit and very active and now there is not a part of my body that hasn’t been affected by covid and some days the discomfort is so bad. I feel like I’ve deteriorated. But I count my blessings that I’m still here."Long Covid is the other side of the virus and those of us with it seem to have been forgotten."I miss being a nurse. It’s all I know - other than being a wife and a mother. I miss the contact with the patients."What hurts most is the sacrifices me and my family have made, because we don’t have the life we did before I caught the virus. It’s hard to think back to that - really hard. Especially when every day it seems a new scandal comes along."

The prime minister has received criticism after an email proved a party was held during lockdown at Downing Street. Credit: PA Images

On the latest revelations Leanne added: "He [Boris] needs to go. There needs to be an independent inquiry into the UK Government’s handling of the pandemic and these parties."I fear that if further restrictions are needed in the future they will be futile. People won’t do it because if it’s good enough for Boris it’s good enough for others. I see it all the time. People don’t stick to the rules now and it’s because of things like this."I hope people continue to be mindful that the virus is still very much with us. It’s still as important as ever to come together in that way."Asked during a visit to a vaccination centre in west London if he had attended the drinks the prime minister said: "All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray."The prime minister's official spokesman added: "There is an independent process going on to look into this, led by Sue Gray, and I can't comment further while that is taking place."A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.”