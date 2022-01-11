A mountain rail line popular with tourists has announced it will not be taking passengers to the summit of Snowdon for another year.

Snowdon Mountain Railway said when it reopens for 2022 in April, the service will only go as far as Clogwyn Station - which is three-quarters of the way to the top.

The upper portion of the track will remain closed because essential winter maintenance work has not been completed in time. The summit building visitor centre, Hafod Eryri, will also remain closed for 2022.

This is the third consecutive season the rail line will stop at Clogwyn, short of the mountain top. The highest part of the track and the visitor centre has been shut since 2020 as a result of the pandemic and concerns around the ability to social distance.

Snowdon's 1,085m high peak proved extremely popular with tourists during the pandemic as stay-cations surged in popularity. Credit: PA Images

On their website, the railway said this year the top portion would remain closed because works were not completed in time due to the pandemic and most of their workforce being furloughed.

They also said: "We apologise to any customers who wished to travel to the summit but hope they can still appreciate the fantastic and unique journey up to Clogwyn."

While the centre and top end of the track remain closed, the rail line has confirmed they will be reintroducing their Heritage Steam Experience in June - something that has not operated during the pandemic.

Every year, around 140,000 people use the train and the visitor centre itself usually attracts half a million visitors.

The Snowdon Mountain Railway reopens for the 2022 season on April 1.