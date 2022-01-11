Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing fresh criticism following a leaked email sent to ITV News proving a party was held in Downing Street at the height of the UK's first coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minister has so far refused to comment on allegations that he and wife Carrie attended the party on May 20, 2020, claiming an investigation into Downing Street lockdown breaches prevents him from doing so.

But he's previously insisted that rules were always followed in Downing Street throughout the pandemic and responding to the latest allegation, he said: "All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray."

Strict lockdown restrictions in Wales were extended for a further three weeks on May 8 2020, meaning that at the date of the Downing Street party people in Wales were only allowed to go out to exercise, but had to stay local; garden centres were able to open as long as they complied with physical distancing and libraries and recycling centres were only just able to reopen.

7/7 bombing survivor Daniel Biddle told ITV News that he's 'incensed' at reports of a Downing Street party during the height of lockdown in May 2020.

Daniel Biddle from Abergavenny didn't leave his home for 15 months. He was one of the thousands in Wales told to shield.

Mr Biddle said: "I don't know how they had the audacity to do it and get away with it. The country has gone through such a trauma."The country is so divided by Covid and then the government, who are supposed to set the moral standard and lead the way, are basically saying 'we'll do what we want but you'll do as we say.' It's ridiculous."

Eluned Morgan MS gave an update on the coronavirus situation in Wales on Tuesday.

Wales' Health Minister reacted to the claims of a Downing Street party in the Welsh Government press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference was held to discuss the Welsh Government's announcement that £12.5 million of funding would be pledged to help the Welsh NHS, as well as giving an update on the latest coronavirus situation in Wales.

However, the health minister was also asked to respond to the latest evidence on the Downing Street party.

Eluned Morgan MS said: "It really defies belief. I do hope that the prime minister will do his duty and report to the House of Commons this afternoon.

"It is his responsibility to lead from the front and to lead through example. I'm afraid we've seen once again that he has failed to give some very clear answers on some very simple questions and I think the public deserve to know what was actually going on and how it is that he can't recollect a situation where he was certainly involved in some way, by the sound of things, in parties that were going on."

The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has also responded to the claims of parties at Number 10. Credit: PA Images

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens has also responded to the continued revelations about parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales said: "The continuing series of revelations about parties at Downing Street have made a mockery of all those across Wales who have diligently followed the rules - often at great personal cost.

"Whilst Boris Johnson was attending BYOB house parties in Downing Street, Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, moved out of his home to protect his shielding wife and mother-in-law. The contrast in leadership could not be clearer.

"Truth and integrity matters. No-one is above the law. It damages trust and confidence in government if the person leading it and the people around him break the law, lie to us and laugh about it. Wales deserves so much better than Boris Johnson."

The portrait of the prime minister was created using tweets from the date of the alleged party in 2020. Credit: Nathan Wyburn Art

Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn has also reacted following the leaked email proving a party was held in Downing Street at the height of the UK's first coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Wyburn says he created the new portrait of the Prime Minister titled 'Laughter at Number 10' by using screenshots of tweets showing what people were doing or going through during the lockdown at that time.

The 30-year-old from Ebbw Vale has previously created artwork using hundreds of photgraphs, including a special tribute to the NHS to thank health workers during the pandemic.

The artist said: "My portrait of Prime Minister Boris Johnson created using screenshots of harrowing tweets of what WE, the people were going through on May 20th 2020, whilst THEY party."