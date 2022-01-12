A man has died after reportedly being attacked by dogs at a home in Ceredigion.

Police were called to a house in Pleasant Hill, Lampeter, on Monday (January 10) to reports a man had been bitten by dogs.

A man in his 60s died at the scene and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

The dogs have been removed from the property, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter.

"Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called just after 5pm, Monday, 10 January 2022, to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.

"Sadly, a man in his 60s passed away at the scene.

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. She has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property.”