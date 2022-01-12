Play video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Hamish Auskerry

There are concerns many children with additional learning support needs have suffered during the pandemic because of the disruption.

Helen Vaughan's son James has severe autism and attends a special school in Ebbw Vale.

She says James was just getting into his stride before Covid hit.

Helen told ITV News: "My son is now 13 years of age. He was 11 when the pandemic struck. I know it's been a struggle for most families, but for myself and my son in particular it was very, very difficult.

"He has very high sensory needs and he needs the routine of going to school, of coming home and out with his carers."

Helen says the pandemic disrupted her son's routine and he finds it difficult to adjust.

She continued: "We had just got him to be quite sociable, to go to youth club and then everything shut down so it was like a double whammy.

"We had only just got to a place where things were really good and then nothing.

"I know some money was made available [to help with children with additional learning needs] during the pandemic but there are so few resources for disabled children, and especially when they become disabled adults, there's nothing once they turn 18."

The Welsh Government announced £18 million pounds of funding to provide extra support for children with additional learning needs on Tuesday.

The announcement included £10 million to tackle the effects of the pandemic.

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language said: "We are determined to deliver a fully inclusive education system in Wales - a system where additional needs are identified early and addressed quickly, and where all children and young people are supported to thrive in their education.

"Schools and nurseries are already doing a fantastic job of supporting their learners, but we know they need more resources to do this.

"That's why I'm announcing this additional investment to support learners to overcome the effects of the pandemic and prevent the entrenchment of inequalities on their education, employment opportunities, their health and wellbeing."