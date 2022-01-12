A teenager found lifeless in a Pembroke pond died despite resuscitation attempts by emergency service workers, an inquest has heard.

The body of 18-year-old Lily Ann Sullivan was discovered near the Pembroke Mill Pond just eight days before Christmas.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, has since been charged with her murder. He has appeared in court and has been remanded into custody ahead of a future hearing.

An inquest into Lily's death was opened at County Hall in Haverfordwest today (January 12).

Paul Bennett, acting senior coroner said he was obliged to adjourn the inquest because criminal proceedings had not yet concluded.

He said: "The process by which the (coroner's) investigation has been opened has been overtaken by events.

Police were initially called to the mill pond area at 4.12am on December 17, 2021, after reports of a female body in the water. The coroner officer, Lisa Jenkins, said that despite resuscitation attempts she was pronounced dead at 6.02am.

The inquest was adjourned “pending the outcome of criminal proceedings currently ongoing at Swansea Crown Court”.

Following Lily's death, her family issued a tribute describing her as "a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone".