DVLA workers should be allowed to work from home as coronavirus cases in their Swansea office have now passed 1,700 in the Omicron wave, ministers have heard.

Geraint Davies, Labour MP for Swansea West told the Commons: “A year ago, Phil Grant of the DVLA tragically died of coronavirus. He was a man in his 60s with a heart condition, who was previously allowed to work from home in the first lockdown and was forced to go to work.

“A year on, just pre the last Christmas, the unions and the management agreed after 700 cases of coronavirus at the DVLA that there should be new arrangements for people to work from home and a rota system to allow safety, and the Government intervened and stopped that being reinstated on the grounds Omicron wasn’t as dangerous. But since then, we have now got a cumulative figure of 1,700 coronavirus cases in the DVLA.”

Ministers heard on Thursday that DVLA workers 'should be allowed to work from home'. Credit: PA Images

Mr Davies asked Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay to intervene and allow the plan agreed by DVLA management and the unions “to be implemented for at least a couple of months”.

Mr Barclay said: “He will be aware under Plan B employers are encouraged to work from home where possible. I am very happy to flag the case to the Secretary of State for Transport (Grant Shapps) who oversees the body concerned.

“He will also know that the Secretary of State is balancing the need to address those employment issues with the importance of getting testing boosted for HGVs, and cars and others.”