A man who was killed after reportedly being attacked by three dogs at a property in Ceredigion on Wednesday has been named as John William Jones.

Police were called to a house in Lampeter shortly after 5.00pm on January 10th to reports that a man had been "bitten" by dogs.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has been released under investigation.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of the 68-year-old.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter.

"Officers were called just after 5pm on January 10 to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.

"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property."

Lampeter deputy mayor Helen Thomas added: "It is terrible tragedy. It has been a shock to us all in the community and the police are keeping us informed."