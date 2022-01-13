Coronavirus restrictions in Wales will be eased over the next two weeks, the Welsh Government has announced.

The First Minister will tomorrow (January 14) set out plans to move back to alert level zero if the public health situation continues to improve.

Mark Drakeford will set out the two-week plan to ease the alert level two restrictions which have been in place since Boxing Day.

Rules in place since December 26 meant no more than six people could meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants. Outdoor events have been limited to 50 people, with 30 indoors.

The Welsh Government says it is able to start removing the protections put in place in response to the Omicron wave thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign.

The move to alert level zero will be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

The Welsh Conservatives said they are glad the Welsh governament has "finally listened to calls" to produce a roadmap out of restrictions.

Andrew RT Davies said: "Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales."

“Sadly, Labour have left Wales as an outlier in the U.K. with the strictest restrictions when it comes to sport, outdoor activity and hospitality."

He added: “The British booster campaign has been a resounding success and as such Labour should now move swiftly and remove restrictions as we get on the road to recovery and as a nation learn to live with COVID.”

What is coronavirus alert level zero?

Wales moved to alert level 0 on August 7 last year. From that time, there were no legal limits on the number of people who could meet, including in private homes, public places or at events. In addition all businesses and premises could be open.

The Welsh Government kept some key rules in place in law:

Businesses, employers and other organisations had to undertake a specific coronavirus risk assessment and take reasonable measures to minimise exposure to, and the spread of, coronavirus.

Everyone had to isolate for 10 days if they tested positive for COVID-19. Isolation time was reduced to seven days in Wales in January.

Adults and children aged 11 and over had to wear face masks in indoor public places, with the exception of hospitality settings such as restaurants, pubs, cafes or nightclubs.

The Welsh Government has not yet announced whether level zero measures will be the same this month as they were from August.

The First Minister will release more information during a press conference on Friday.