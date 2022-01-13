Welsh Tory MPs are remaining tight-lipped following the prime minister's admission that he attended a Downing Street party on May 20 2020, saying he believed it to be a "work event".

ITV Cymru Wales repeatedly contacted all Welsh Conservative MPs to comment publicly on Boris Johnson's future as prime minister but has not yet received a response.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said that the inquiry into the allegations "must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible".

"It’s vital the Prime Minister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.

"The Conservative Government must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with Covid."

The prime minister said he believed the party to be a 'work event' in May 2020. Credit: PA Images

But what have other politicians in Wales had to say about Boris Johnson and the Downing Street party allegations?

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

The UK Government’s Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, says his relationship with the Prime Minister “remains unchanged” and that he continues to trust him.

Although Simon Hart has refused to comment in detail on allegations surrounding a Downing Street drinks party during the first covid lockdown last year.

However he said that he understood people’s anger and frustration.

The Secretary of State for Wales said: "We are all completely sympathetic and completely understand…the frustration and in many cases, the hurt and the indignation and the incredulity that emerging stories like this produce."

Adam Price, Leader of Plaid Cymru

The Leader of Plaid Cymru took to Twitter following PMQs on Wednesday calling for the prime minister to resign.

Adam Price tweeted to say that Boris Johnson must step down 'immediately' after admitting that he attended the party on May 20 2020 and said he believed it to be a 'work event'.

PMQs were held on Wednesday where Boris Johnson was asked about the party allegations. Credit: PA Images

Hywel Williams, Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon

Hywel Williams said it is now 'time for Welsh Tory MPs to break silence and force Boris Johnson out of office'.

In a statement the Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon said: "PMQs showed that Boris Johnson is a Prime Minister with no authority, no integrity, no shame.

"The public know that the Prime Minister partied while they were in lockdown. But all we heard today was excuse after excuse, lie after lie.

"Johnson has had ample opportunity to show humility and do the right thing by resigning. Now it’s time for his backbenchers, including Welsh Conservative MPs who sat in silence or asked friendly questions in the Chamber, to show a backbone and get rid of this liar from Number 10."

Beth Winter, Labour MP for Cynon Valley

Labour's Beth Winter has called for the Prime Minister to resign following the latest revelations about Downing Street parties.

Beth Winter said that the Prime Minister 'could not be trusted, that he is a liar, and that he should resign immediately'.

The Cynon Valley MP said: "Back in May last year we were all asked to make extraordinary sacrifices and at the same time the Prime Minister and his friends were having parties. It's awful. He can't be trusted, he lies and in my view he must resign now.

"People were unable to check in on their friends or spend time with terminally ill family members. Key workers moved out of their family homes to protect vulnerable members of the household. People went weeks and months without seeing another soul.

"All the while, Boris Johnson and his friends were flaunting the rules and having parties. The Prime Minister is not fit to govern. It’s time for him to go."

Welsh Tory MPs have remained tight-lipped about the prime minister's future. Credit: PA Images

Vaughan Gething, Labour MS for Cardiff South and Penarth

Following Boris Johnson's answers during PMQs on Wednesday and how he thought the party in Downing Street was a 'work event', the Labour MS for Cardiff South and Penarth tweeted his reaction, calling the excuse 'pathetic and offensive.'

Huw Irranca-Davies, Labour MS for Ogmore

Tweeting in response to a Twitter post about the large number of Scottish Conservative MPs that have come forward to speak out against the prime minister, the Labour MS for Ogmore said: "I cannot believe there are no Welsh Conservative MPs and MSs who are also appalled at Johnson’s behaviour, and the damage it is doing to the reputation of the UK government and to the Conservative Party."

Rhun ap Iorwerth, MS for Ynys Môn

The Plaid Cymru MS has spoken out on Twitter and called on Boris Johnson to resign as he has 'no authority' or 'credibility'.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said that if Boris Johnson did not resign, that Tory MPs in Wales 'have a duty to make a decision for him.'

Gerald Jones, Welsh Labour MP for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney

The Welsh Labour MP tweeted on Wednesday to say that the prime minister 'must resign'.

Gerald Jones also wanted to highlight the sacrifices people made during the pandemic.