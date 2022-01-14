Ant and Dec want I'm A Celeb to head back to Australia after two series in Wales

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have said they want the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to return to Australia.

The ITV show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in north Wales for a second time in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, instead of its usual location in Australia.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner during a series which saw the contestants temporarily evacuated from the camp after Storm Arwen battered the country and damaged a number of the production marquees at the castle.

It resulted in the show being taken off the air for a few days - the first time a show had been cancelled in 19 years.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Donnelly said of filming in Wales for a second year: “We weren’t saddened but we were surprised. With Covid there was no getting around it.”

McPartlin added: “If it has to be Wales for another series, we will do it in Wales, but we want to go back to Australia.”

The stars of the 2021 show had to be temporarily removed from Gwrych castle following Storm Arwen Credit: ITV

Donnelly told Norton: “Australia is the spiritual home of I’m A Celebrity and where it’s been for 20 years, and four weeks there in the sun in October and November is great. We love it and we want to go back.”