Ant and Dec want I'm A Celeb to head back to Australia after two series in Wales
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have said they want the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to return to Australia.
The ITV show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in north Wales for a second time in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, instead of its usual location in Australia.
Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner during a series which saw the contestants temporarily evacuated from the camp after Storm Arwen battered the country and damaged a number of the production marquees at the castle.
It resulted in the show being taken off the air for a few days - the first time a show had been cancelled in 19 years.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Donnelly said of filming in Wales for a second year: “We weren’t saddened but we were surprised. With Covid there was no getting around it.”
McPartlin added: “If it has to be Wales for another series, we will do it in Wales, but we want to go back to Australia.”
Donnelly told Norton: “Australia is the spiritual home of I’m A Celebrity and where it’s been for 20 years, and four weeks there in the sun in October and November is great. We love it and we want to go back.”