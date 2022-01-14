Play video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Mike Griffiths

A fleet of electric buses have been launched in Cardiff city centre to help reduce emissions and cut air pollution.

Cardiff Bus unveiled the new fleet of 36 Yutong E12 zero-emission single-decker buses on Friday.

It says the new electric buses 'boast strong environmental credentials' and also 'provide a comfortable and quiet ride' for customers.

The investment for the new electric fleet is a collaboration between the bus company and its shareholder Cardiff Council after a successful bid for funding from the Department for Transport’s Ultra-Low Emissions Bus Scheme.

Cardiff Bus says it's hoped the new electric buses will help to improve air quality in the area and 'make sustainable transport the future of mobility in the city.'

The new electric buses now account for 24% of Cardiff Bus vehicles.

Cardiff Bus says the new vehicles are kitted out with next stop audio and visual announcements, and USB ports.

Paul Dyer, Managing Director at Cardiff Bus said: "We are extremely proud to unveil our new fleet of 36 fully electric buses. It is a huge step in not only our goal to reach zero emissions, but also our goal of providing a first-class service to our customers.

"Cardiff Bus has been committed to providing travel for the people of our city for nearly 120 years, and we are extremely proud of the part we play in city life.

"We take our role in improving the air quality in Cardiff very seriously and we know that this development is going to be instrumental in ensuring city life can continue in a more green and sustainable fashion.

"I’d like to thank those involved in the project thus far, and our drivers, engineers, and all support staff who have played a key part in getting these new buses onto the streets of our city.

"This investment wouldn’t have been possible without the support of wider stakeholders and our shareholder Cardiff Council. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them to make bus travel the preferred method of travelling around our city."

A total of 36 new electric buses have been unveiled.

Cllr Caro Wild, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport said: "It is great to see the new fleet of electric buses on the streets of Cardiff, and they will play an important part towards our clean air and carbon neutral ambitions for the city.

"These modern vehicles will significantly improve the customer experience and are great for the environment, as they produce zero exhaust emissions and reduce noise pollution as well.

"We know from our own research that people are genuinely excited about electric buses coming to Cardiff, so now that they are here, we hope as many people will use them as possible."