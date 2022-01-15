Runners' delight as Parkrun returns on the day outdoor restrictions are eased

Keen runners across Wales have come out in force as Parkrun made a return on the day Covid restrictions around outdoor events were eased.

Events were held across the country after the Welsh Government announced on Friday that outdoor events could have up to 500 people in attendance.

Parkrun is a free 5K running event that takes place every Saturday morning in parks and open spaces across the world and is open to all ages.

In Pontypridd hundreds of runners gathered to take part in the event, with event organisers saying it was "amazing" to have Parkrun back on.

Last week, runners gathered in Cardiff in protest at the Welsh Government's restrictions which had meant many events were cancelled.

First Minister Mark Drakeford had defended the move, saying Parkruns could still go ahead provided they operated within the 50-person limit.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Senedd Conservatives, had also been critical of the Welsh Government's restrictions imposed in the wake of the Omicron spread, saying the Labour Government had overreacted and left Wales as an "outlier" compared to the rest of the UK.

The easing of restrictions on Saturday is the first in a series of changes expected to be introduced over the next two weeks - provided Covid infections continue falling - the Welsh Government has said.

From January 21, all outdoor activities will move to Alert Level Zero meaning there will be no limits on the number of people who can take part in outdoor activities such as Parkrun.

Wales will move to Alert Level Zero for all indoor events and premises on Friday 28 January, the first minister said, if infection rates continue on a downward trajectory.

The Welsh Government will then revert to a three-weekly review process, and will continue to monitor the situation. Alert Level Zero restrictions will be reviewed in mid February.

