A vigil is to be held in Cardiff for a 23-year-old woman who was killed in Ireland whilst she went out for an afternoon run.

Ashling Murphy was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly, last Wednesday.

Her death has sparked outrage across Ireland and beyond, with a vigil being held in London on Saturday afternoon to pay respects to Ms Murphy.

A vigil has now been organised in Cardiff's Grangetown on Wednesday 19 January using the hashtag #shewentforarun, with the event's organiser saying she wanted to pay tribute to Ms Murphy's life and show solidarity in the fight against women and girls.

Katie Elin-Salt, vigil organiser

Katie Elin-Salt, the vigil's organiser, said: "The response so far from the local community has been absolutely amazing, it feels like there's a real need and a want to remember Ashling and to come together in grief.

"Most importantly we want to remember Ashling and the life that's been lost. Obviously there is a lot of anger around violence against women that is totally justified.

"In the immediate aftermath of the very sad loss of Ashling's life we thought it was important to come together and remember her and show her family and friends how important her life was and how her life mattered."

A vigil was held in London on Saturday to pay tribute to Ms Murphy Credit: PA Images

The Grangetown vigil will involve the lighting of candles, a minute's silence and an optional short run to remember Ms Murphy.

Police are continuing to hunt for Ms Murphy's killer, and Gardai have said the Murphy family were "appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them", after vigils were held in towns across Ireland on Friday.