Motorists have been left shaken after bricks were thrown from the M4 motorway - smashing through windscreens - and very nearly missing people inside cars.

Cardiff City women's football team escaped serious injuries after one brick smashed through the sunroof of their team's coach on Sunday (January 16) night.

James Fishlock, head coach, tweeted: "Driving home from Oxford and a group of kids throwing bricks off the flyover on the M4 westbound, goes through the sunroof of the coach, glass everywhere, luckily no injuries but what goes through people heads? It’s crazy and so dangerous."

He added: "It landed on a seat between three of us. Thankfully it was a 49-seater coach or we would have definitely had injuries."

Gwent Police is investigating several reports of items being thrown at motorists on the M4 between junctions 23A and 24 near Magor on Sunday 16 January.

A spokesperson said: "No injuries were reported although six vehicles – including three cars, one coach, one lorry and one van – were damaged by items believed to be bricks, rocks and stones.

"Officers attended, after a group of youths on bicycles were reportedly seen on the Waltwood Road bridge, to conduct a search of the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any details."

Another motorist, who did not want to be named, had a brick thrown at their car from a bridge near Bridgend the night before.

One couple had a brick thrown at their windscreen from a bridge near Bridgend. Credit: ITV Wales

They told ITV Wales that police have been told about the incident and that luckily her and her partner were not injured and are "just shaken up".

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "We can confirm the windscreen of a car was damaged as it travelled along the Bridgend stretch of the M4 on Saturday.

"The incident occurred near the Sarn turnoff at Junction 36 at approximately 4.45pm.

"It is believed that an object was deliberately thrown at the vehicle and the incident is under investigation.

"Anybody who may have information is urged to contact 101 and give reference *015976."