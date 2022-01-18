Cardiff is to receive two benches from American streaming service and production company Netflix as part of a mental health initiative celebrating the launch of the new series of Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'.

The benches were commissioned with a suicide prevention charity - the 'Campaign Against Living Miserably' (Calm) and feature QR codes leading to online resources and a message of support.

After Life's third and final series was released on Friday (January 14th), starring Gervais as local journalist Tony, a man plunged into intense grief following the death of his wife.

In the show, Tony is often seen sitting on a bench at his local churchyard as he reflects on his loss.

Netflix has donated 25 benches in total to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health initiative celebrating the launch of the new series.

The benches will feature in locations including Cardiff, Bath, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and Taunton and are inscribed with a quote from the third series: "Hope is Everything."

Gervais, who is the writer, director and executive producer of the show said: "We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with Calm and the great work they do."

Calm chief executive Simon Gunning said: "Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

"That is why we're delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country - inscribed with that crucial line from the show, 'Hope is everything' - to help people have those conversations and to show it's normal to have those feelings."

After Life was Netflix's second most popular series of 2019, behind fantasy drama The Witcher.