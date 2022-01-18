School rugby coach who asked girls for ‘nude pictures’ banned from teaching

A school rugby coach has been banned from teaching after a fitness to pratise panel found he asked girls as young as 13 years old for “nude pictures”.

Gavin Williams, 34, who was employed as a rugby partnership officer at Aberdare Community School for over six years, messaged eight girls on Instagram and Snapchat making sexual comments about their bodies, and sent them topless photos of himself.

The support teacher asked one young girl, referred to as Learner A, for “pictures of her pretty face” and “rude ones of her boobs”.

He asked another girl words to the effect of “do you send nude pictures of yourself?”.

He told another pupil “I bet you’re a naughty girl” and said: “I thought you would only go for boys with big willies.”

A picture he sent to one girl of his face and chest while he was lying on a bed was accompanied by a message which read: “You should be here.”

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) also found Mr Williams, a Welsh Rugby Union hub officer, took a group of female students on a “school trip” to Aberavon beach in Port Talbot without permission.

Another time he drove one girl to the opticians in the middle of the school day, before lying to another teacher that she was his cousin.

Mr Williams was arrested by South Wales Police on November 23 2019 over allegations of sexual communications with a child and around 200,000 downloads from his various mobile phones were then reviewed, during which comments he made to Learners A, B, G, I, J, K, L and N were discovered.

Some of the girls described feeling “weird” or “freaked out” by the messages and said they made them feel uncomfortable.

After telling one of the girls that another teacher at the school had made sexual comments about her, Mr Williams admitted in his police interview he had lied and referred to the message as “banter”, claiming he had been “winding her up”.

When asked, during the school’s investigation, if the unauthorised visit to the beach had been inappropriate, he said: “By the letter of the school law, yes. I do not think it was harmful, it was a good morale booster, they enjoyed it, my intentions were in the right place, it was just a wrong thing to do really.”

The committee found the messages Mr Williams sent were sexual in nature and for his own sexual gratification, but concluded they did not have sufficient evidence to say whether they had been for the purpose of establishing future sexual relationships with any of the schoolgirls.

Mr Williams was banned from teaching to “protect learners, maintain public confidence in the education professions and to declare and uphold proper standards of professional conduct,” the panel said.

The Prohibition Order means that Mr Williams’ name will be indefinitely excluded from the EWC’s register of School Learning Support Workers meaning he will not be able to work in schools in Wales.