Changes to the time between cervical cancer tests are set to go ahead, despite what the health minister acknowledged was the "calamitous" way that the changes were announced.

Public Health Wales is to introduce a longer wait between screening tests in cases when there is no evidence of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) - a cause of cervical cancer.

But the announcement of the plan caused huge concern and anger with more than a million people signing a petition on the Change.Org website while a Senedd petition reached 30,000 signatures in a matter of days.

It is that petition that was debated in the chamber on Wednesday after the Petitions Committee chair, Jack Sargeant MS, intervened to fast track its progress.

"All their life, all their adult life women have been told about the dangers of delaying their smear test that's a quick trip to the doctors every three years could make all the difference.

"It should come as no surprise that the announcement of a 2 year delay via Twitter caused such extreme outrage."

Presenter and podcaster Jess Davies has said she is worried about the change to cervical screenings

Ahead of the debate presenter and podcaster Jess Davies told us why there was such outrage at the move.

She said: "I was 23 when I went because that was when I went for my first check-up and I had abnormal cells and I did have HPV so I was lucky enough that I went whereas I just worry that if I had to wait until a few more years and I was 25 by then which is what the age is in the UK.

"So it does make me a bit worried now that they're going to extend it to five years."

It was an intense discussion in the Senedd today.

30,000 A Senedd petition on changes to cervical screening gained thousands of signatures in days

Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones became emotional when she said the issues reminded her of what happened to the late reality TV star, Jade Goody.

"She had a horrendous time for not catching it early enough," she said.

"She didn't go to her screenings, and as result she lost—oh, it makes me sad—her life, and left behind her two young boys. It was quite emotive—sorry, I don't mean to cry.

"But it was quite an emotive campaign and period of time, and what happened from that, the result was that many, many women, who hadn't even thought about it—hadn't even been on their radar—came forward and were tested.

"It was very traumatising at the time, and, obviously, it still rings true."

Ms Jones said there should now be a public awareness campaign in Wales.

Responding to the concerns raised by MSs, the Health Minister Eluned Morgan agreed that the way the announcement was handled was "calamitous."

Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones said the cervical screening debate brought back memories of Jade Goody, who died from cervical cancer Credit: PA Images

But she said Public Health Wales has apologised for mishandling the communications and has assured her that it has learned lessons about the way it shares news about such changes in the future.

However, the minister insisted the change was based on real evidence.

"The Welsh Government follows the advice of the UK national screening committee, which recommended that all nations implement the new cervical screening test and integral change, because the new testing method is more accurate.

"The UK national screening committee is an independent scientific advisory committee that reports to all four UK chief medical officers, and is recognised globally for its expertise and its academic rigour.

"It requires a very high level of evidence, and its recommendations are based on years of research and public consultation.

"And that's, I guess, the frustration with this—that this should have been a good news story and, somehow or other, it's created a real sense of anxiety within our communities."

Commenting on the debate, Dr Sharon Hillier, Director of the Screening Division for Public Health Wales said: "This screening interval change is safe.

"It is based on recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee, and has already been implemented in Scotland.

"99.8 per cent of cervical cancers are caused by HPV. Following this change, people with high-risk HPV will be followed up more closely and more regularly than with the previous method of testing, while women and people with a cervix with no high-risk HPV found will not have to attend cervical screening for five years.

"It takes around 10-15 years to develop cervical cancer after infection with HPV. Attending your smear test when invited is the best way to protect yourself."