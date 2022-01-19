Hundreds attend Cardiff vigil to remember Ashling Murphy and Lily Ann Sullivan

Play video

ITV News journalist Charanpreet Khaira reports live from the vigil

Hundreds of people have gathered in Cardiff on Wednesday evening for a vigil to remember Ashling Murphy and Lily Ann Sullivan.

Their deaths have sparked debates around women's safety, and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher in Tullamore, Ireland, was killed on January 12 while running along the banks of the Grand Canal in broad daylight.

Police in the Republic of Ireland believe the young teacher was murdered by a stranger while out for an afternoon jog.

A second man was arrested on Wednesday by detectives investigating the murder of Ms Murphy.

The man, aged in his 30s, is being held at a Garda Station in the eastern region where he is being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information, Irish police said.

Police are also questioning another man on suspicion of the 23-year-old's murder.

Lilly Ann Sullivan was discovered at a site in Pembroke in December 2021.

18-year-old Lily Ann Sullivan's body was discovered near the Pembroke Mill Pond just eight days before Christmas.

An inquest heard that she died despite resuscitation attempts by emergency services.

It was announced on Sunday that a vigil would be held in Cardiff for the two women.

Several hundred people attended vigils across Ireland in memory of Ms Murphy last week.

Vigils have been held across the UK in memory of Ashling Murphy. Credit: PA Images

Katie Elin-Salt, the organiser of the Cardiff vigil, told ITV News: "The community of Cardiff are absolutely horrified by the senseless murder of Ashling Murphy and I thought it was important for us to come together to remember her, to honour her life and to show solidarity with all the people in communities that have been affected by this."

The Facebook group set up for the vigil said: "The community of Cardiff stand together in memory of her [Ashling Murphy] and in solidarity with her friends, family and with all communities affected by this horrific crime.

"We will stand together...to light candles, say a few words and hold a minutes silence in memory of her. We will then be holding an optional short run together."

Ashling Murphy was murdered while she was out for a run in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt MS, released a statement on Wednesday to say that she was "deeply saddened to start 2022...mourning the tragic loss of another young woman; Ashling Murphy."

The Minister for Social Justice said: "Women should be safe while out running. They should be safe to walk through public spaces. They should be safe to go to work. They should be safe in the day. They should be safe at night.

"Violence against women and girls is far too common.

"Harassment, abuse and violence are daily occurrences for women and have conditioned their lives for far too long. We must unite to end violence on our streets, we must unite for change and we must unite to allow everyone to live fear free.

"In the wake of this tragic incident, many men are asking how they can be a better ally. You can help by not committing, excusing or remaining silent about any kind of harassment or violence against women. Where it is safe to do so, call out inappropriate behaviour.

"Violence against women and girls is a societal problem which requires a societal response. We must challenge attitudes and change behaviours of those who behave abusively. It is not for women to modify their behaviour, it is for abusers to change theirs."