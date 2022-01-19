Second teen arrested in connection with Cardiff knifepoint scooter robberies

A second teenager has been arrested after a number of knifepoint scooter robberies in Cardiff, South Wales Police has said. The force said an 18-year-old, from Grangetown in Cardiff, was arrested in Tremorfa on Wednesday on suspicion of four robberies and theft.

There have been a number of alleged knifepoint robberies in the Roath and Adamsdown areas of the city where people have been ordered to hand over their electric scooters.The robberies led to a Section 60 Notice being issued in Roath, Cathays and Cardiff city centre from 4.20pm on Monday until 4.20pm on Tuesday.

The teenager is the second person to be arrested in connection with a series of robberies.

An 18-year-old man from Rumney arrested on Tuesday remains in police custody.A Section 60 Notice gives officers the authority to stop and search anyone within a defined area to prevent serious violence.A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "This decision was made after a number of recent robberies primarily in the Roath and Adamsdown area where men were threatened into handing over their electric scooters."On each occasion a knife was either seen or mentioned."