Unlicensed breeder from Caerphilly jailed for mutilating dogs' ears

A Caerphilly man who was involved in the arranging and causing of mutilation by ear cropping of puppies has been jailed.Jedd Wiegold, from Machen, bred and sold American Bully puppies for at least two years and arranged for them to be mutilated with cropped ears to earn extra money.The 32-year-old man's offences occurred between March 24, 2019, and March 23, 2020, when he bred and advertised more than three breeding bitches and litters.The puppies were advertised for up to £6,500 and £10,000.

Caerphilly council reports that an "unknown third party" carried out the procedures to cut the dogs’ ears.Wiegold received a custodial sentence at Newport Magistrates Court on January 11 for unlicensed dog breeding and a number of mutilation offences.

He was sentenced to five months for each of the five separate offences, all to be served at the same time.He has also been disqualified from owning, keeping and transporting dogs for 10 years with a restriction for seven years on applying to have it lifted.

The trend of ear cropping dogs involves cutting off the flap of a dog’s ear, usually of American Bullies, to create a tougher look.Prices have skyrocketed with demand and ear cropped dogs could cost around £15,000.The sentencing follows an investigation by Caerphilly council’s trading standards team after information regarding the breeding of dogs and ear cropping was reported by Gwent Police following an investigation into unrelated matters.Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member for public protection, said: "Demand for fashionable breeds of puppies is always high, so it can be a very lucrative business.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the sentencing and we hope that it will serve as a warning to other criminals who are looking to take advantage of animals for financial profit.“If anyone has any information on potential unlicensed breeders please contact our Trading Standards or Licensing teams.”