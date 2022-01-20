A small clock that stopped at the moment the Aberfan disaster struck has been donated to Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales.

The clock, which stopped at 9:13am, will now be part of the collections at St Fagans National Museum of History.

It was donated to the museum by Mike Flynn, the son of an army paramedic, Mike Flynn (senior), who attended the scene on 21 October 1966.

The Aberfan disaster claimed the lives of 144 people after 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down a hillside and engulfed a school Credit: PA Images

The Aberfan disaster claimed the lives of 144 people after 150,000 tonnes of coal slid down a hillside and engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a number of neighbouring houses.

Mr Flynn said he felt the museum was the most appropriate place for the clock to be kept and would help tell future generations the story of what happened in one of Wales' worst ever disasters.

He said: "I am delighted that Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales has accepted the clock.

"I always thought I would like to see the clock and similar items go on permanent display in a location like St Fagans National Museum of History, because it is a museum of Welsh history, and that would be the most appropriate place for it."

Sioned Williams, Principal Curator of Modern History at St Fagans National Museum of History, said: "We're very grateful to Mike for donating the clock to Amgueddfa Cymru, enabling us to tell the story of an important part of Welsh history.

The clock will now go on display at St Fagans National Museum of History Credit: National Museum Wales

"Once it is transferred here to St Fagans we will display it as soon as possible in the Wales Is…gallery which explores the stories of Wales across the ages, and available for all to see.

"And, we at St Fagans look forward to working with Mike and the community in Aberfan as we prepare to display this important part of Welsh history.

"We hope to collect many more items linked to the Aberfan disaster."

Read more: