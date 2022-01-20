Play video

Video report by ITV News Swansea Correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch

Two schoolboys who steered a car to safety on the M4 after one of the boy's mums passed out at the wheel have been praised for their "great courage."

Harry and Dylan, both aged 12, were being driven home from football training by Harry's mum when she suddenly fell ill and passed out.

Between them, the two boys managed to manoeuvre the car down the motorway for a mile before taking it up a slip road and parking it on the hard shoulder, where they then sought help.

"My mum started feeling a bit sick, and we'd drove a mile up the M4 and then she just all of a sudden passed out", Harry, from Aberporth, told ITV News.

"I grabbed the steering wheel and we drove down the M4 for like a mile and then Dylan said to put the hazards on, and when we came to a stop he told me to pull the handbrake up."

His friend Dylan added: "We stopped and then he flagged someone down and then I phoned his dad."

The two boys, who attend Ysgol y Preseli in Pembrokeshire as well as playing for Swansea City's Under 13s Academy, have been praised for their "great courage and responsibility".

"We are incredibly proud of both Harry and Dylan. They acted quickly and calmly in what could have been a disastrous situation", said Carwen Morgan-Davies, Headteacher at Ysgol y Preseli.

"They've taken great responsibility here, shown resilience and managed to pull over the car safely onto the hard shoulder and seek help. They've shown great courage and responsibility for two such young lads."