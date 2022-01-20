A case of tuberculosis has been identified at a comprehensive school in south Wales, public health officials have confirmed.

All teachers and pupils at Blackwood Comprehensive School who had contact with the individual are now being offered screening for tuberculosis - commonly known as TB - as a precautionary measure.

Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Caerphilly County Borough Council are investigating the circumstances of the case and said there is nothing to suggest the individual contracted the infection at the school.

It is believed the person unknowingly attended the school whilst infected.

No outbreak has been declared, Public Health Wales said.

'We encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms'

Lika Nehaul, Locum Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales and chair of the multi-agency incident management team said: "Following established infection control procedures we have identified individuals who may have had contact with the individual concerned, these individuals have been contacted and offered screening for TB which is easily treated with a course of antibiotics.

"Local GPs have been informed. This is a routine process, and if any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered.

"TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected.

"In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts.

"I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low however, we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms."

Symptoms of TB include night sweats, high temperature or fever, fatigue and swellings in the neck.

PHW said anyone who may have experienced any symptoms should speak to their GP or contact the agency's Health Protection Team on 0300 00 300 32.

Read more: