A dog who got stuck down a 22ft deep crevice on a mountain for nearly two days has been saved following a huge rescue effort.Reggie the spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, January 18, according to a friend of his owner.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene immediately but firefighters were unable to rescue the dog, despite assistance from cave rescuers.

A special camera was used down the hole to try and find the spaniel. Credit: Drain Force

During the rescue, food and drink was being sent to the dog, however, it was uncertain as to whether the animal was receiving the packages due to his location being so difficult to pinpoint.

Two employees from a local drainage company spotted Reggie's owner's pleas on Facebook for help to find and rescue the dog and decided they wanted to help.

The team used their drainage camera and equipment to locate and rescue the dog and successfully pull the spaniel to safety.

Reggie's owner thanked everyone for their efforts to free the spaniel. Credit: Leah Davies

A friend of the owner confirmed that Reggie was saved shortly before 1am on Thursday morning from a depth of 8.4 meters.Owner Leah Davies, who posted regular updates about the incident on social media after Reggie's fall, shared the good news on Facebook.

She said: "I can’t believe it and can’t thank everyone enough. The support and help has [been] absolutely amazing!"