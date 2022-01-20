Man dies and lorry driver arrested after four car collision on Britannia Bridge

A man has died and the driver of an HGV has been arrested after a four car collision on the Britannia Bridge early on Thursday morning.

North Wales Police were called at 02:55 to a report of a serious road traffic collision involving two HGVs and two cars on the westbound carriageway on the approach to the bridge.

The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of another car was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries.

Officers have arrested the driver of one of the HGVs on suspicion of driving offences and he remains in police custody.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time.

"Our enquiries are underway and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

"Due to the full road closure that is in place on the Britannia Bridge, there will be significant disruption so we are urging motorists to avoid the area if they can."