Warning: Article contains an image of animal abuse

The RSPCA is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information after a man was caught on camera kicking a cat.

A cyclist captured the alleged incident on his head camera on a cycle path off the Southern Distributor Road in Newport on January 12.

The cyclist also described hearing meowing and the sound of a shoe or boot making contact with the cat.

The cat, who was on a lead, was described as a large Bengal-type breed with striped markings.

The cyclist captured the incident on his head camera Credit: RSPCA

The man was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and jeans and is described as being around six feet tall and in his 30s.

Officers say there are no houses in the immediate area, so they believe he would have had to walk some distance with the cat on the lead and may have been seen by other cyclists or walkers in the area at the time.

RSPCA chief inspector for South Wales, Elaine Spence, said: “The witness said the man was deliberately kicking the cat and he was shocked at what he saw.

"We would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact our inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018."