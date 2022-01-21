The family of a man who died in a crash on the Britannia Bridge have paid tribute to him, saying he lived a life "filled with happiness".

Marc Winston Roberts, 52, from the Amlwch area of Anglesey, was pronounced dead at the scene after a four-vehicle collision involving two cars and two HGVs.

A 38-year-old driver of one of the HGVs was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said on Friday.

The crash happened on the Britannia Bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning Credit: Daily Post Wales

Paying tribute, Mr Roberts' family released a statement saying: "Marc was a fun-loving individual who loved life and his job as an electrical craftsman, time spent in his company was enjoyed by friends, family and colleagues alike.

"Although his life has been cut tragically short it was filled with happiness and he shared a unique bond with his four legged "best mate" Leo!

"He will be sadly missed by Jane and Gareth, Carys, Sion and Elin and everyone who knew him for his character and sense of humour. There was never a dull moment around Marc!"

The investigation to establish the cause of the collision, which happened shortly before 3am on Thursday, is ongoing.

Police are also continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.