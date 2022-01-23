A4067 crash: Women, 18, dies in single vehicle collision

An 18-year-old woman has died and another woman has been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Swansea.

The collision involved a white Citroen C1 which left the road while travelling along the A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig.

South Wales Police have opened an investigation into the road traffic collision which happened before 1.30am on Sunday, January 23rd.

According to officers, an 18-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene and another 18-year-old woman has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Wales Police are appealing to the public for witnesses of the crash.

The force has asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or information about the manner in which the white Citroen C1 was being driven prior to the collision to contact South Wales Police quoting this occurrence number 2200024693.