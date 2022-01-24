A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died following a house fire in Carmarthen.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning at a property in the village of Abergwili, on the outskirts of the town.

Firefighters from Carmarthen and Pontyates arrived at the scene shortly after 6:30am on Sunday and remained there for three hours. They were also joined by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now begun and is being carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The man who died has not yet been named.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating a fire at a property in Abergwili, Carmarthen, which was reported at 6:35am on Sunday (January 23). Sadly, a man, believed to be in his 70s, has died.

“The premises is currently being made safe for investigators. The fire, which was contained to one property, is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the incident at around the same time as police. A spokesperson said: "Crews were mobilised to the incident and police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, and Western Power were also in attendance. The fire service left the incident at 9.35am.”