Man extradited from Albania charged with murdering man in Cardiff

A man who was extradited from Albania has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

Mr Waga, from Dagenham in east London, was discovered dead on the night of January 28 2021 in Westville Road, in the north-east of Cardiff.

20-year-old Gledis Mehalla is the fourth person to be arrested over the killing and was handed over by Albanian authorities on Thursday January 20.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 21).

Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana and Mario Qato are due to stand trial accused of murder on March 1.

Nushi and Dhana were extradited from Paris in July last year.

Other individuals arrested during the course of the investigation remain on bail awaiting trial in relation to other matters.

Two further men are still wanted on suspicion of murder - 22-year-old Elidon Elezi whose last known address was East Finchley, London, and 29-year-old Artan Pelluci who was living in Cathays, Cardiff.

Elidon Elezi (left) and Artan Pelluci (right) are also wanted on suspicion of murder Credit: South Wales Police

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward remains on offer for information about the outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The car was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga’s body was found and could contain vital evidence, South Wales Police said.

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

The car was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga’s body was found and could contain vital evidence Credit: South Wales Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “I would appeal to the Albanian community in the UK and abroad to assist us in locating the two wanted men.

“I say to the remaining two other people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward voluntarily and provide us with your accounts of what took place in Cardiff on the night of January 28 2021.”

Mr Waga’s body was found by a dog walker in the Penylan area of the city at around 11.30pm.

It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham to Newport Road in Cardiff where a disturbance took place an hour before he was found. He died as a result of a sustained assault.

Mr Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother”.

Anybody with information should contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by providing information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal on mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1.