The High Court has upheld a decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible for the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Christopher Kapessa died after he was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf in July 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest.

In response, Christopher's mother, Alina Joseph, took High Court action against the CPS.

Two judges ruled against Ms Joseph on Monday.

Christopher's body was recovered from the river Cynon

Barrister Michael Mansfield QC, who led Ms Joseph's legal team, said the decision not to prosecute the teenager, who is now 17, was "unreasonable or irrational".

Lawyers representing the CPS had argued that Ms Joseph's challenge should be dismissed.

Lord Justice Popplewell said in a written ruling that principal policy guidance for prosecutorial decisions was contained in a Code For Crown Prosecutors issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also said “Homicide Guidance” provided that the “public interest” in prosecuting homicide cases was high as the harm caused would “inevitably be of the utmost seriousness….”

Mr Mansfield had said his “main submission” was that there had been a “failure to have regard to and apply the Homicide Guidance”.

Lord Justice Popplewell disagreed and suggested that Mr Mansfield’s argument misconstrued policy guidance.

He said the “Homicide Guidance” was addressed to “homicides generally”.

But he said the CPS also had to have regard to “Youth Offender Guidance”.

He said “Youth Offender Guidance” involved “important factors” which weighed against a prosecution of young persons.

Mr Mansfield had argued that the CPS decision was “unlawful”.

Ms Joseph wanted to “understand fully what had happened to her son” and to “see justice done according to that truth”, he said.

Judges heard that a number of youngsters were at the scene and were told that Christopher had expressed concern about his lack of swimming ability.

Mr Mansfield said the “suspect” had “pushed” Christopher “deliberately” and Christopher had been killed as a result.

He said Christopher and his family had been “relatively new” to the area and were a black family living in a predominantly white community.

Duncan Penny QC, who led the CPS legal team, had told judges that the decision at the centre of the case had been taken by Moira MacDaid, a specialist prosecutor.

Ms MacDaid had concluded, after a review, that the original decision not to charge the suspect with manslaughter was correct, he said.

Mr Penny said Ms MacDaid had considered all relevant evidence with “scrupulous fairness”.

He said her decision that a public interest test “was not met” was neither irrational nor “undermined by any error of law”.

The campaign group Justice For Christopher Kapessa tweeted that they were "evaluating the situation and thinking of the right step forward."

In a statement, the campaign group added that the judgement was a "painful blow".