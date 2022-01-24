An 18 year-old woman who died in a road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as Chantelle Thomas from Godre’r Graig.

Chantelle died when the car she was travelling in left the road while travelling along the A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig.

Her family has paid tribute to her describing her a "much loved princess".

They said: “As a family we are devastated to lose our princess Chantelle, she was a much-loved daughter, sister and granddaughter and loved by everyone she met.

“Sleep tight my princess.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which occurred shortly before 1.30am on Sunday January 23.

The collision happened on the A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "The single vehicle collision involved a white Citroen C1 which left the road while travelling along the A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig.

"Another 18-year-old woman remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident or the manner in which the white Citroen C1 was being driven prior to the collision to contact South Wales Police."

If anyone has information, you can contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by contacting them on social media quoting occurrence number 2200024693.