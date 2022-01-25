Exams will go ahead in schools in Wales this year, the Education Minister has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Jeremy Miles gave the message to learners, schools and colleges that "exams and assessments will go ahead, unless the public health situation makes it impossible to physically run, which we do not envisage."

The Welsh Government will hold its next three-week review on February 10 - a week before schools' half term.

Credit: Public Health Wales

Mr Miles said: "On the 10th, if the evidence supports it, we will be able to confirm to schools that they should return to making local decisions in line with the Covid framework, so that all schools have completed the process by the beginning of the new half term.

"In the meantime, I am asking that schools work with their local authorities and public health advisors to determine the measures they may need to take, based on their local circumstances."

Latest Covid data, released by Public Health Wales, shows a sharp drop in cases in schools after the peak of the Omicron wave.

