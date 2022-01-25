Police are investigating a "suspicious" fire at a Vodafone mast tower in Llanelli.

The blaze broke out in Bigyn Road between 10pm last night (January 24) and 2.30am this morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police is treating the fire as suspicious and officers are appealing for information.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fire which caused significant damage to a service room at the Vodafone mast tower in Bigyn Road, Llanelli.

"The fire, which is being treated as suspicious, happened sometime between 10pm on Monday 24th and 2.30am on Tuesday 25th January 2022.

"No-one was injured in the fire.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at the time. is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference: DP-20220125-075.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”