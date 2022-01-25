Self-isolation period to be reduced from Friday, health minister confirms

People who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to leave isolation after five full days if they provide two neagative lateral flow tests, the health minister has confirmed.

Positive cases will have to complete two negative lateral flow tests - on days five and six of the isolation period - before they can leave.

Eluned Morgan said the changes will come into effect from Friday, when Wales is expected to complete the move to Alert Level Zero.

The changes bring Wales into line with other parts of the UK and were made after "thorough examination" of evidence from Public Health Wales, the Government said.

Ms Morgan said: "Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways of preventing the onward spread of this virus and disrupting its transmission.

Wales is due to complete the move to Alert Level Zero on Friday 28 January Credit: PA Images

"But self-isolating for long periods can have a negative impact on our mental health and can be damaging for our public services and the wider economy.

"After carefully reviewing all the available evidence, we believe that testing on days five and six together with five full days of isolation will have the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period.

"But it is really important everyone self-isolates and uses lateral flow tests in the way advised to ensure they protect others from the risk of infection."

Anyone who tests positive on either day five or six must continue to self-isolate, the Government said, until they have two negative tests taken 24 hours apart or continue isolating until day ten - whichever comes first.

It was also announced on Tuesday that after the February half-term, individual schools would take responsibility on whether to maintain the wearing of face masks on school premises.

Exams will also go ahead in schools this year, Education Minister Jeremy Miles confirmed.

