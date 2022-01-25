Tributes paid to 72-year-old 'role model' Janis Monger who died in Merthyr crash

A woman who died in a road traffic collision in Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday, has been named as Janis Monger from Cefn Coed.

The 72-year-old died after the blue Citroen Flare she was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision on Wednesday morning (January 19) at the junction of Gurnos Road in Merthyr Tydfil.

Her family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "much loved role model".

They said: “In the memory of Janis Monger; a beloving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, friend and much loved community person to the whole of Cefn Coed.

“We, as a family, are heartbroken to lose such a role model and leader of the family. We thank everyone for their lovely words and condolences at this very sad time.

“Janis touched so many people's’ hearts over the years and will be deeply missed by many.”

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at around 10.53am on Wednesday, January 19.

If anyone has any information, or has dash cam footage that may assist the investigation, you can contact South Wales Police by calling 101 or emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk quoting reference number 2200020282.