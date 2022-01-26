A woman has been arrested after stickers and posters were placed around a city containing "offensive material", including some with sharp objects stuck behind.

The posters and stickers have been spotted around Newport over the past four months.

Gwent Police say a 53-year-old woman from the city was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on Sunday. She was later released on conditional bail.

The nature of the offensive content has not been disclosed by the force.

The public had previously been advised not to remove the posters after sharp objects such as "glass and pins" were found stuck behind some of them.

In a statement, Gwent Police's Superintendent, Vicki Townsend, said: “We’ve received several reports in relation to posters containing offensive material appearing in Newport between October and January.

“Officers on patrol in Newport saw a woman spraying stickers to two lampposts.

"A 53-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“She was later released on conditional bail as enquiries continue."

Supt Townsend added: "While she was in custody, a mobile phone and stickers were seized as part of our enquiries.

“Following arrest, officers attended the women’s address and conducted a search after arrest. Further items, including stickers and posters, were also seized."

'If anyone finds such a poster... leave it to the relevant authority to remove it'

Supt Townsend reiterated safety advice that members of the public should not remove the posters if they find them.

"We published a post on one of Twitter accounts on Friday 21 January, asking the public to not remove posters, including those containing offensive material, in the city after sharp objects had been found behind them.

“This public safety message was intended to make the public aware of the dangers of potentially removing a poster, after glass and pins had been stuck behind the posters.

“We would reiterate that if anyone finds such a poster that they leave it to the relevant authority to remove it safely rather than risk injury.”