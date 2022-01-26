If Welsh Conservatives were holding their breath last week, they must be going blue by now.

But that’s where they find themselves, still not knowing what is about to happen with their leader Boris Johnson, whether or not he’s staying put or going and, depending on their view, whether or not they will come down on one side or the other.

It’s the calm before the storm, as one described it to me. The storm being that which is expected to follow the publication of a report by the most famous civil servant in Britain, Sue Gray.

There are too many ifs and buts and there’s no need for me to rehearse them here nor to speculate about what’s almost certainly going to change over the next few hours.

'If the Prime Minister is shown to have broken the rules, he has to go'

One thing which does seem clear to me is that there is a widely-shared view among Welsh Conservatives, that as several have put it to me, if the Prime Minister is shown to have broken the rules, he has to go.

However, this is not a situation that any of them want to be in. As the Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb told the BBC: “now is a terrible terrible time to think about a leadership election, when you’ve got 127,00 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.”

His comments ,though, came with this caveat: “We want to see the Prime Minister get through this. But these are serious matters and we wait to see the outcome of the process in place.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the he doesn’t think that Boris Johnson “has the moral authority” to lead. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister’s opponents are much clearer on what should happen.

Also referring to the tense situation facing Ukraine, the Rhondda MP Chris Bryant who’s also the chair of the Commons Standards Committee, said: “I was in Ukraine last week. I think people are fearful for their lives and it makes me angry that the Prime Minister thinks he’s above the law.”

He dismissed the arguments of some of those defending Boris Johnson who say that the matters are “small beer” compared to international difficulties.

“This whole idea that the Prime Minister was ambushed by a cake and all of that… I honestly do think that they think that the British people must be utterly stupid,” he said.

“The truth of the matter is that this is a pattern of behaviour.

“It’s not just one event, it’s dozens of events, and every single one of us can recite a moment when a family member had to do without.”

His Labour colleague, the First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the he doesn’t think that Boris Johnson “has the moral authority” to lead.

“You cannot be someone who asks other people to do things – difficult, upsetting things – that you are so patently unwilling to do yourself.”