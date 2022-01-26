Emergency crews attend fire at St Davids shopping centre in Cardiff

Emergency services have extinguished a fire at the St Davids shopping centre in Cardiff city centre.

The fire service was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon following reports of smoke.

Smoke was seen in the concourse near the old Debenhams store in the St David's Shopping Centre.

Shoppers were temporarily evacuated "as a safety precaution."

The doors to the centre were cordoned off and there was a large number of fire crews outside.

Credit: PA

One eyewitness said: "The centre was evacuated at around 2pm. The smoke was near Debenhams, few workers here who have been evacuated said it looked like it was coming from Debenhams."The Hayes is really busy with people evacuated and there’s an alarm going off."

The South Wales Fire and Rescue said they were called at 1.08pm.

Credit: PA

A spokeswoman said: "We received reports of smoke issuing from a premises on St David’s Way, Cardiff. Multiples crews are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing."

On Twitter, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said multiple firefighters and police attended the scene of the incident.

EVAC Cardiff, a Twitter account operated by the city council in the event of a major incident, confirmed that people had been evacuated from the shopping centre.

People are being urged to avoid the area and follow the advice of the emergency services on the ground.