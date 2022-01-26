Play video

Watch the 'special' moment Bryony the badger was released back into the wild

An injured badger who was found in a "very bad way" by park rangers in Pembrokeshire has been released back into the wild after a "touch-and-go" recovery.

A member of the public found the badger on a main path in Llys Y Frân in December.

She was said to be in a "very bad way" and was taken by RSPCA volunteers to a rehab centre.

After a "touch and go" first 48 hours, the badger - who came to be known by rescuers as Bryony - pulled through, and made a full recovery.

Bryony the badger's recovery was "touch and go" for the first 48 hours, according to her rescuers. Credit: Llys Y Frân / Welsh Water

On Monday, park ranger Katie Sutton joined the RSPCA to release Bryony back into the wild, and described it as a "special moment".

She said: “To hear that Bryony is fully recovered, and then to join the RSPCA to release her, was a special moment. It was lovely to see Bryony walk off and live her best life at Llys Y Frân!”

A spokesperson for Llys y Frân added: "Llys Y Frân staff would like to thank everyone who helped that day. Everyone had a big impact on a little badger’s life."

Badgers

Badgers are the UK’s largest land predator and are one of the most well-known British species. They are best-known for their black and white stripes and sturdy body, using their strong front paws to dig for food and to perfect their burrows, called ‘setts’.

Badgers usually feed on small mammals, birds’ eggs, worms, fruit and plants. They are also one of the only predators of hedgehogs - their thick skin and long claws help them to get past the vicious spines.

Cubs are born at the beginning of the year, around January or February but spend the first few months underground only coming out in spring when it is a little warmer.

The species are protected in the UK under the Protection of Badgers Act, 1992, and the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.