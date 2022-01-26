Self-isolation rules in Wales will be cut to a minimum of five full days from Friday, the Welsh Government has announced.

The new rules will bring Wales in line with changes in England and Northern Ireland.

So what are the new rules? Here's everything you need to know.

When should you self isolate?

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate and take a PCR test as soon as possible. If you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must self-isolate.

The day symptoms begin - or you test positive - is day zero. The next day is day one of self-isolation.

Self-isolation means not leaving your home because you have or might have Covid-19.

Adults shouldn't go to work and children shouldn't go to school.

Negative lateral flow tests are required on days five and six in order to leave isolation after five full days. Credit: PA

When can you end isolation?

From Friday 28th January, in Wales, the minimum self-isolation period will be shortened from seven days to five days.

Two negative tests will be required: one on day five and - if it's negative - you can take one 24 hours later on day six. If this is also negative - and you don't have a temperature - you can immediately end isolation.

The Welsh Government says if both results are negative, it is likely the person is not infectious and can stop isolating.

What if I don't test negative on day five and six?

If either of the lateral flow tests taken on day five or day six is positive, you should remain in self-isolation until you get two negative rapid lateral flow tests taken on consecutive days, or you have completed 10 full days of self-isolation.

A positive result indicates that you are likely to still be infectious and the risk of you passing on coronavirus to others is high.

Can I still get financial support if I need to self isolate?

Because of these changes to self-isolation rules, ministers will cut a payment for people on low pay who are self-isolating from £750 to £500.

The payment, aimed at those who cannot work from home, was raised to £750 last summer.

Why are the rules being eased?

The First Minister said that there have been some "early, positive signs of improvement" which he believes suggests that the measures that have been in place have worked and "give us hope we may be turning a corner".

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, said testing on the two days with five full days of isolation "will have the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period".

Ms Morgan said: "Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways of preventing the onward spread of this virus and disrupting its transmission.

"But self-isolating for long periods can have a negative impact on our mental health and can be damaging for our public services and the wider economy."

When will other restrictions ease?

On 28 January, Wales will move to alert level zero, meaning nightclubs can reopen and the rule of six will be scrapped in pubs and restaurants, although Covid passes will still be required for large events, plus cinemas, nightclubs and theatres.

From 10 February, a three-week review cycle returns as the country is at alert level zero.

However, people will still be required to wear masks in most indoor public places, including shops.