Boris Johnson denies delaying publication of Sue Gray report as he visits Wales

Boris Johnson has denied he is delaying the publication of Sue Gray's party-gate report amid suggestions it could be Monday before it's released.

The Prime Minister visited a manufacturing site in Penmaenmawr, north Wales on Thursday where he said he is "absolutely not" attempting to push back the release of the civil servant's findings.

An inquiry into alleged rule-breaking Downing Street parties could be published soon and will "make for very uncomfortable reading" for Boris Johnson, ITV News understands.

The investigation, led by civil servant Sue Gray, has now concluded according to Political Editor Robert Peston.

The Metropolitan Police launched its own investigation on Tuesday morning after ITV News revealed a birthday party for the PM was held in June 2020, while the country was under Covid-19 lockdown rules.

When ITV Wales' Political Correspondent, Adrian Masters asked the PM if he was delaying the Sue Grey report, he said: "Absolutely not, but I'm afraid you're just going to have to let the independent inquiries go on."

He also said that he didn't know when the report would be published adding that he couldn't "say more than (he) did yesterday about it."

Boris Johnson denied that he was delaying the publication of Sue Gray's report on Thursday. Credit: PA Images

The Prime Minister did however confirm that he would be publishing the report into the 'partygate scandal' in full and said that he sticks "completely by what (he said) in the House of Commons" and emphasised that while the investigation is underway, the UK Government is getting on with its work.

He said: "What I hope people understand is that while we wait for all that to go on, we've got to get on and the government is getting on with our work.

"It's clearing the Covid backlogs but also making sure that we help to fix the cost of living crisis, help to address the issues with the inflation and by helping to move people off welfare into work."