Bodyworn camera footage shows how two police officers rescued the deer

Two police officers went above and beyond the call of duty when they came to the aid of a deer tangled up in a rope swing.

A member of the public called Dyfed-Powys Police to report the deer’s antler was caught on the rope near Welshpool on Sunday afternoon.

Although such calls are not usually a police matter, PC Marcus Wright and PC Dave Wilkinson were in the area and decided to see if they could help.

“I saw the call come on the system,” said PC Wilkinson.

“As animal lovers I suggested to Marcus that we go and see if we could help the animal and prevent any suffering that it was going through."

The pair found the deer in a distressed state, frothing from its mouth and breathing heavily.

As it tried to run away it was being pulled off its four legs by the rope.

“The poor thing was swinging by its antler and must have been exhausted and terrified,” said PC Wright.

When the deer tired a little, PC Wright gently scratched its forehead to calm it down, while PC Wilkinson got to work with a pair of scissors from their first aid kit to cut away at the rope.

“Fortunately, it calmed pretty quickly which enabled us get to work untangling its antler so it could be freed.

"Within 15 minutes it was freed, but it sat there for a little while to catch its breath and then it was off.

“As animal lovers, it was great to see, and a very rewarding experience for us both.”