Man dies after reports of Port Talbot assault

A man died in hospital after police were called to reports of a man having been assaulted at a house in Port Talbot.

A 70-year-old, from Taibach, was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died during the early hours of Friday morning.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 58-year-old man from Port Talbot has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman said South Wales Police was called around 11.40am on Thursday (January 27), following reports of a man having been assaulted in premises on Dan Y Bryn Road.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity between 10am and midday on Thursday.The spokeswoman added: "We are especially keen to hear from those that may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during those times."

The road was closed off for more than six hours on Thursday as investigations were carried out at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting occurrence number 2200029989.