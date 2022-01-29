A 58-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released on bail following an incident in Port Talbot on Thursday 27.

Officers received reports of a man having been assaulted at a property on Dan Y Bryn Road at 11:40am on Thursday. The man, 70, from Taibach, was then taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.