Pedestrian, 23, dies in St Asaph car crash

A 23-year-old man has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in St Asaph on Friday night.

The fatal incident happened near the Talardy Hotel on the city's A525 Rhuddlan Road.

North Wales Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 9:20pm.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen the pedestrian on the road shortly before the incident.

The A525 was closed in both directions. The road reopened on Saturday morning.

The A525 is the main link road with the A55 for traffic travelling to and from Rhuddlan.

Sergeant Jason Diamond, of the force's Road Policing Unit, said last night: “Sadly, this evening officers attended a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian."The pedestrian, a 23-old-male from out of the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a male walking on the road around this time to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via live web chat quoting incident number B013043.”