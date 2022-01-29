Cardiff's Principality Stadium could host Tyson Fury's upcoming world title defence fight against Dillian Whyte.

On Friday (January 28) it was announced that Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title after boxing promoter Frank Warren won a bid to stage the clash.

Fury greeted the news by posting a video of himself in action, with its footage including the lyrics: “I’m coming home baby now… I’m sorry now I ever went away.”

With Fury having not fought in the United Kingdom since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018, there is expected to be huge demand for tickets.

Fury remains unbeaten in his career having beaten Deontay Wilder twice and drawn once. Credit: PA

A date and venue is yet to be confirmed, but if it was to happen in spring, there would be a limited number of suitable venues due to the football season being in full swing.

The Principality Stadium hosted two of Anthony Joshua's fights against Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker in 2017 and 2018.

It is understood that the Manchester Arena is also an option for the fight, but the Principality's capacity will be attractive to organisers.

In a post on social media, Warren said: "Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids.

“A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course.”

Dillian Whyte has been waiting years for a shot at a world title. Credit: PA

Dillian Whyte finally gets a shot at a world title having been a mandatory challenger for years.

Whyte has won 28 of his 30 professional fights, losing only to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.Unbeaten Fury has recently hit out at Whyte and Joshua as he waited for confirmation of his next opponent.

There had been talk of a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, but Joshua is entitled to a rematch with the Ukrainian following his defeat to him last year.